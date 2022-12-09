Brazil vs Croatia FIFA WC 2022 Quarter Finals - Key Insights

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Brazil is set to meet Croatia in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals to be played in Doha Friday.
Brazil vs Croatia match will be the first quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Education City Stadium in Doha. It will start at 08:30 pm (IST).
Ahead of the key match, defender Danilo said Brazil must be at their best to beat Croatia when the teams meet in their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.
The right-back dismissed suggestions the five-time champions are firm favourites entering the match at Education City stadium.
"We are only sure of one thing: Against Croatia, the best possible Brazil must appear, the best Brazil of this World Cup," Danilo told a news conference, reports Xinhua.
"Croatia was a finalist in the last World Cup, they have an experienced base of good players, with a lot of temperament and ambitions to win. There is only one method to beat them, and that is to reach our best possible version."
Danilo said he was hopeful that Juventus teammate Alex Sandro, who suffered a hip problem in Brazil's second Group G fixture against Switzerland, would recover in time for Friday's game.
In the event Sandro is ruled out, Danilo said he could stand in at left-back.
"I can play on the left or on the right, a little further forward or a little behind," said the 31-year-old, who returned for Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.
"I have played different positions under different schemes at Manchester City and at Juventus. The coach tries to get the best out of us and looks for that versatility in each one."
1. Brazil has not lost a match in their last four encounters against Croatia.
2. Croatia has lost four of their five World Cup games against South American teams. Two of these defeats have been against Brazil - one in 2006 World Cup and the other in 2014 World Cup.
3. Brazil is looking to reach Football World Cup semifinals for 9th time.
4. Croatia has reached semifinals in 1998 and 2018. In 2018, Croatia won in the semifinals but lost the Football World Cup final against France.
