FIFA WC 2022 QF Clash: Odds favour Netherlands, but Argentina too gear up

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Argentina is set to clash with The Netherlands in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals to be played in Doha Friday.
Argentina vs. Netherlands encounter today will be the second quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Lusail Stadium in Doha. It will start at 12:30 am (IST) Saturday (post mid-night Friday).
1. This is for the 6th time Argentina and Netherlands are playing against each other in Football World Cup.
2. The last two World Cup matches between Argentina and Netherlands have ended in a draw and without any goal (0-0).
3. Netherlands have lost just one of the nine matches they previously played against Argentina.
4. Since losing the football world cup final against Uruguay in 1930, each of Argentina's last nine eliminations from the world cup have cup against EU nations.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said Thursday he could not guarantee the availability of midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria for his team's World Cup quarterfinal against the Netherlands.
De Paul is in doubt with a right hamstring strain while Di Maria is recovering from a quadriceps problem that forced him to miss the Albiceleste's 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16, reports Xinhua news agency.
"In principle, De Paul and Di Maria are fine," Scaloni told a news conference ahead of Friday's match in Lusail.
"I can't say if they are going to play or not. It's strange that (journalists) know that something is happening because yesterday's training was behind closed doors. I don't know where this information comes from."
Di Maria was replaced by Papu Gomez against Australia and will likely start against the Dutch should the Juventus winger not recover in time.
De Paul's absence could pave the way for the return of Leandro Paredes or Guido Rodriguez to Argentina's starting lineup.
"Today we have the last training session and we will see how everyone is," Scaloni said.
"We will make the decision based on how we want to plan the game and those who are fit to play will play," he added.
Di Maria and De Paul are not Scaloni's only injury concerns. Earlier on Thursday, it was revealed that Lautaro Martinez was taking painkilling injections to allow him to play at the World Cup.
According to Alejandro Camacho, the Inter Milan striker, who has yet to score in the tournament, is battling an ankle problem.
The Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert said he is not overly concerned about the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's World Cup quarterfinal duel on Friday.
Messi has been in impressive form in Qatar, scoring three times in four games to help the Albiceleste into the last eight for the first time since 2014.
"He is a great player but he also makes mistakes," Noppert told reporters after a training session on Wednesday.
"We have seen him in this tournament. He is like us, a human being. Of course, he is good but he can also make mistakes."
Noppert has been a revelation for the Dutch at this World Cup, having made his international starting debut in the team's opening match of the tournament against Senegal.
The Heerenveen player said he will be eternally grateful for the confidence instilled in him by manager Louis van Gaal, reports Xinhua.
"A good coach is someone who also works with the players who are not playing well and who are still fighting to get into the team," the 28-year-old said.
"That's the most important thing."
He added:
"It's true that this (playing in the World Cup) is new for me, but it's a good test. I just have to be myself. The teammates and the coaches accept it. I try to do it my way. It's a different world for me, but that's not going to change me."
The Netherlands and Argentina face off in the quarterfinals, looking for a ticket to the last four and a match against either Brazil or Croatia. Argentina progressed as Group C winners before beating Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 thanks to a sparkling display from Lionel Messi.
The Dutch finished top of Group A and a Memphis Depay-inspired side went on to defeat USA 3-1 in the last 16.
The Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has warned that his side will have to beat more than just Lionel Messi when they take on Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Netherlands have progressed calmly into the quarterfinals after beating the United States with an assured and serious display in the last 16, while Argentina were led by an excellent display from Messi against Australia.
Messi was inspirational in what is likely to be his last World Cup appearance, but Van Dijk advised there is more to Argentina.
"Messi is one of the best players. Together with Cristiano Ronaldo, he is one of the best players of the last decades. There is only respect for what he has achieved. But now we are preparing not only to play against him but to face Argentina as a whole," he told the press two days before the game.
Argentina have also seen good displays from midfielder Enzo Fernandez and young forward Julian Alvarez, who has scored in his last two appearances, reports Xinhua.
"Argentina has many good footballers who can make a difference. They are players we must watch. That's what we're going to do. This is not a Holland against Messi, but a Holland against Argentina," Van Dijk insisted.
The Dutch have been very effective so far in Qatar and are one of four unbeaten sides in the tournament. After topping Group A and beating the U.S., Coach Louis van Gaal said they can win the tournament and Van Dijk believes they have more to give.
"We are all perfectionists and we all want the best. That is part of us. The good thing is that we are still on it. We are in the quarterfinals. Hopefully we can win those too and move on," he said, adding that although he and his teammates had practiced penalties, it was very different taking them on a training pitch [from] that in a "stadium full of 80,000 spectators and with a semifinal on the line."
The Netherlands defeated USA by 3-1 whereas Argentina moved to last 8 after an emphatic 2-1 win over Australia in knockout stage played on December 04, 2022.
