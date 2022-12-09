DTE Maha Post HSC D Pharm 2022 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2022: DTE Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Friday December 09, 2022 CAP Round 1 Allotment result of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma D.Pharm (Pharmacy) course for the year 2022-23.
DTE Maharashtra had earlier published PHD22 Final Merit List 2022 of the candidates seeking admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy on Decmber 05, 2022.
After releasing the PHD 2022 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix (vacant seat details) DTE Maharashtra asked the candidates to submit their options and college preferences before December 08, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd22.dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on Registered Candidate Login and Enter your Application ID starting with PHD22 and Date of Birth to login.
3. Click on the appropriate link to check Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma CAP Round 1 Allotment and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any confirmed time for the release of D Pharm CAP Round 1 result. However, the result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should also note that the seats will be allotted to students based on the options and preferences made by the students and subject to seat availability and merit till December 08, 2022.
Candidates should also note that if allotted a seat in D Pharm CAP Round 1, they will be required to confirm their admission from December 10 to 12, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in first round can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start on December 13, 2022 by releasing seat matrix (vacant seats for Round 2).
• Online Registration: July 09 to November 30, 2022
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: December 01, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: December 02 to 04, 2022
• Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: December 05, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 05, 2022
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: December 06 to 08, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 09, 2022
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 10 to 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 13, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 16, 2022
• Online Registration: July 09 to November 30, 2022
• Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: December 01, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: December 02 to 04, 2022
• Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/ J& K and Ladakh Migrant candidates on website: December 05, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: December 05, 2022
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login by the candidate: December 06 to 08, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 09, 2022
• Accepting the offered seat by the Candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 10 to 12, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: December 13, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: December 16, 2022
DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma admission is conducted for First Year Engineering in Diploma Courses in Pharmacy, (D Pharm), Surface Coating (SCT), and Hotel Management & Catering Technology (HMCT).
DTE Maharashtra had started Online Registration for admission in Post HSC Diploma in D Pharm, D-SCT and D-HMCT on June 09, 2022. It completed the counselling of D-SCT and D-HMCT - but kept registration open for First Year Admission in Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy.
It should also be noted that the DTE Maharashtra extended the last date of application fo D Pharm admission multiple times, the last time till November 30, 2022, simultaneously releasing the complete counselling schedule of D Pharm (PHD2022) admission.
The seat allotment and CAP rounds of D-SCT and D-HMCT have already been completed whereas CAP round for D Pharm is starting now.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.