Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2022 First Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2022 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday November 23, 2022 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2022 CAP Round 1 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science for the year 2022-23.
Candidates should note Maharashtra CET Cell will release CAP Round 1 Selection of AYUSH (BUMS, BAMS, BHMS) courses on November 23 by 05:00 PM.
Candidates should note that physical joining and filling of status retention form to the selected college as per allotment of 1st CAP Round should be done from November 24 to 30, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked as "NEET UG - 2022 Selection list CAP Round 1 (BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Courses) dated 23/11/2022" in Notification area.
3. The list should open in PDF.
4. Check your name and details of the alloted college.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUM, BAMS and BHMS and other AYUSH Courses will be published today based on choices and options submitted by the candidates.
Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra had started from November 16, 2022 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org NEET UG 2022 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH courses BAMS, BUMS and BHMS under Health Science.
The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses was fixed as November 20, 2022.
The CET Cell had published the Seat Matrix on the website in PDF November 16, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in the first round or are unhappy with the allotted seats can participate in Second Round of counselling.
"The Schedule for 2nd Round and Subsequent Round(s), will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
It had started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Common Merit List was released on October 25, 2022. The Round 1 Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental), and BSc Nursing and other courses were released on October 28, 2022. Maharashtra CET Cell is starting from Nov 18 Round 2 counselling for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell started from November 18, 2022 receiving options and choices of colleges for CAP Round II from the students who have passed NEET UG 2022 and are now seeking admission in Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) using Preference Form available on official website.
