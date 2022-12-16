JEE Main 2023: Registration for Session 1 Begins

JEE Main January 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Thursday December 15, 2022 online registration for JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in the month of January next year.
Candidates should note that online registration should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last of application as per JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Schedule is January 12, 2023.
Candidates should also note that like last year JEE Main this year will also be conducted in 02 sessions.
Candidates should also note that like previous years, JEE Main 2023 will also be held in Online Mode. Candidates can refer JEE Main Information Brochure for detailed entrance exam guidelines, syllabus, list of exam centres etc.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab "Registration for JEE Main (2023)".
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form.
4. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.
5. To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.
As per the JEE Main 2023 Notification, the NTA will conduct the First Session on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
As per JEE Main notification, JEE Main Second Session will be held on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023.
The NTA has kept 5 reserved days during the JEE Main two session. While 3 days (01, 02, 03 Februray 2023) have been kept reserved for JEE Main Session 1, two days (13 and 15 April 2023) have been kept reserved for JEE Main Session 2.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2023 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 02 sessions.
"In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session", NTA said.
"The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin. Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost."
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main 2022 Session 1 from June 23 to 29, 2022 for two papers namely Paper 1 – BE, BTech and Paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning. The result of JEE Main 2022 Session was published on July 11, 2022. As many as 14 candidates had scored 100 percentile in JEE Main June 2022 session.
