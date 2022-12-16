Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2023 Form - Direct Link

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2023: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission is set to start from Saturday December 17, 2023 online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2023 through its official website rahmanimission.info.
Online Registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test will start from Dec 17, 2023. The last date of application is open till further intimation.
"Online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the duration 2023-25 will start from Saturday December 17, 2023", Fahad Rahmani, Director of Rahmani Mission, said.
"The last date of application will be open till further notice", he said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rahmanimission.info.
2. Click on the link marked as "Application Form" under the "Navigation" section on the left sidebar of the Home Page.
3. Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.
4. Click on "Complete Registration" after filling the form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rahmanimission.info.
2. Click on the link marked as "Application Form" under the "Navigation" section on the left sidebar of the Home Page.
3. Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.
4. Click on "Complete Registration" after filling the form.
"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.
Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 has not yet decided the date of examination.
"Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2023 date will be decided later and the candidates who have registered for the test will be informed accrodingly", the Mission said.
The Mission however said the Entrance Exam will be held at different centres in Online Mode. The Rahmani 30 entrance test was earlier suspended because of the Covid-19.
The entrance test for the year 2023 will be held in online mode. It will be based on the combined syllabus of CBSE, CISCE and state boards.
"The Rahmani30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.
"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2023. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.
Only students who are appearing for the Class 10 exams to be held in 2023 are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2023-25.
Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.
Rahmani Mission provides coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.
In 2022, out of 193 Rahmani 30 students, 173 (90%) qualified in JEE Mains and 57 out of 146 (39%) students qualified JEE Advanced while in the medical stream, 100% of its students qualified NEET with unparalleled result of 75.45% students scoring 90 Percentile and above.
This year, in the commerce stream 36 students qualified in ICAI Quiz, whereas in CA Foundation (ICAI) 23/31 (74%) & CS Foundation (ICSI) 31/34 (91%) Students registered extraordinary success. In ICAI Intermediate 7 students cleared their group-1.
Students meanwhile should note that the NTA has started online registration for JEE Main Session 1 to be held in January 2023.
The NTA has also confirmed that NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023, though it has not yet started registration for medical entrance.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.