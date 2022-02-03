Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 Allotment - Direct Link to Check

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2021: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 Jaipur is scheduled to release on its official website rajneetug2021.com Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today i.e. Thursday February 03, 2021.
"Date to publish Round 1 Allotment List is February 03, 2022", Rajasthan MBBS / BDS Counselling Schedule says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajneetug2021.com.
2. Click on "Round 1 Seat Allotment List" under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2021.
Candidates should note that the Rajasthan medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information. It however says the list will be released by midnight.
Candidates should note that Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website can be done between February 04 to 08, 2022.
Date of reporting cum joining by the candidates who are allotted seat in the first round of MBBS BDS counselling is also February 04 to 08, 2022. The reporting time is from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.
The counselling schedule for Round 2 of Rajasthan NEET UG 2021 will be released after the completition of first round. Candidates should note that Round 2 counselling will be held in offline mode.
Candidates should note that Rajasthan board was scheduled to publish first round allotment result of medical and dental counselling on Feb 1, 2022. It however revised the schedule and releasing the allotment list today.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 had published on its official website rajneetug2021.com NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2021 on January 26, 2022.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2021 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from Monday December 20, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2021.com.
The Board had published the NEET UG Provisional List 2021 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification on December 30, 2021. As per the schedule released Monday, list for document verification for newly registered candidates will be published on January 22, 2022.
