SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Keys 2020 released, Check now

SSC CGL Tier 2: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Government of India has released online the Answer Key (Tentative) and Candidates Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam conducted in the month of January 2022 on its official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II) 2020 on January 28 and 29, 2022 in Computer Base Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ssc.nic.in.
2. Select the exam name click on Submit button.
3. Log in using roll number and password and click on Login.
4. Click on the relevant link to check answer key and raise objection if any.
"The candidates may login using their same USER ID and Password that were used during the examination and submit representations, if any, from Feb 12 to 15, 2022 through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per answer", the Staff Selection Commission said.
"Representations received after the due date i.e. Feb 15, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances", the commission said.
The Tier-II of the examination comprised of four papers in total. Each paper would be for duration of two hours. Of these four papers, two papers i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II is compulsory for all the candidates.
The marks obtained by the candidates in Tier I & Tier II, together, would determine the eligibility of the candidates to appear in Tier III & Tier IV. The final merit of the successful candidates would be determined on the basis of total score obtained by them in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III.
The Staff Selection Commission will declare the CGL Tier 2 Result once objections, if any, on the answer keys are addressed.
