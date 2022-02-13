Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021 Process, Procdure Published

Gujarat NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2021: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has released on its official website medadmgujarat.org detailed process and procedure for Second Round NEET UG Counselling to be conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical courses.
ACPUGMEC had published the NEET UG First Round Allotment result on February 01, 2022. The reporting date for students who were allotted seats in first round was from Feb 1 to 7, 2022. Candidates who have taken admission to MBBS Course were also instructed to join the Admitted institute on or before February 14, 2022.
As per the schedule released by ACPUGMEC Gujarat, state counselling for NEET UG Round 2 will conducted by respective authorities from February 15 to 18, 2022. On the other hand, the date and schedule for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Institutes/ESIC/AIIMS/JIPMER/ AFMS to be conducted by MCC of DGHS is from Feb 9 to 18, 2022.
Releasing the procedure and process for Round 2 MBBS and BDS counselling, ACPUGMEC Gujarat said all the candidates, included in the Merit List can participate in 2nd and subsequent round, irrespective of admission status of candidate in previous round. ACPUGMEC had released Merit List on January 22, 2022 and can be accessed from the website.
Candidates should note that admission in Second Round will be given on newly added seats, non-reported aeats of First Round and cancelled seats after first round, and subsequent vacant seats due to allotment on above seats.
"According to Merit Closure Rule of UG Admission Rules, in 2nd and subsequent round, the candidate will not be offered admission on the seats available according to his/her merit in allotment process of previous Round", it said.
"If any candidate does not take part in previous round in ACPUGMEC, still the candidate will not be offered admission on the seats available according to his/her merit in allotment process of previous Round", it said.
"To participate in the second and subsequent round, the candidates have to log-in in the website www.medadmgujarat.org using their User-ID and Password to give ONLINE CONSENT for participation in the second and subsequent round", the committee said.
"If the candidate, who have confirmed the admission of previous round and have given consent to participate in second and subsequent round, have been allotted new different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled", it added.
"If candidate take part in 2nd round of ACPUGMEC and his/her admission does not get upgraded than his/her admission of 1st round will be continued", it said.
Candidates who do not get admission in second round should note that Mop up round counselling by state will be held from March 7 to 10, 2022.
Date and time to publish seat allotment result of round 2 and mop-up round will be published later.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.