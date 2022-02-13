Singapore registers over 10K new Covid-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 10,505 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 460,075.
Of the new cases, 2,687 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,818 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).
Among the PCR cases, 2,549 were local transmissions and 138 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,776 local transmissions and 42 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 1,206 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 22 cases in intensive care units.
Eight more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 893, the MOH said.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.18 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 410,024,095 and 5,809,171, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,189,927,521.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,702,689 and 919,171, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,586,544 infections and 507,981 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,434,286 infections and 638,346 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,765,182), the UK (18,346,553), Russia (13,526,183), Turkey (12,748,341), Germany (12,127,767), Italy (11,991,109), Spain (10,604,200), Argentina (8,716,940), Iran (6,761,855), Colombia (6,007,991), the Netherlands (5,524,764), Poland (5,328,492) and Mexico (5,226,269), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (332,010), Mexico (311,554), Peru (207,737), the UK (159,909), Italy (150,555), Indonesia (144,958), Colombia (136,764), France (135,695), Iran (133,437), Argentina (123,859)), Germany (119,729), Ukraine (109,206) and Poland (107,757).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.