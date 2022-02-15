South Korea records new high of 57,177 Covid cases amid Omicron woes

Seoul: South Korea's daily Covid-19 infections rose sharply to hit another high of over 57,000 cases on Tuesday, putting health authorities on alert amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 57,177 new Covid-19 infections, including 57,012 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,462,421, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure marked the sixth day in a row that daily infections have surpassed 50,000.
The death toll from Covid-19 came to 7,163, up 61 from Monday. The fatality rate was 0.49 per cent, the KDCA said.
Health authorities have warned that daily new cases could hit 170vv,000 by around the end of this month. The National Institute of Mathematical Sciences, a state-run think tank, estimated the figure could even soar as high as 360,000 by early next month.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 413.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.82 million and vaccinations to over 10.22 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 413,307,484 and 5,825,680, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,222,672,400.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,919,113 and 922,474, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,665,534 infections and 509,011 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,552,774 infections and 639,151 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,884,370), the UK (18,475,373), Russia (14,102,736), Turkey (12,984,953), Germany (12,514,529), Italy (12,134,451), Spain (10,672,906), Argentina (8,734,551), Iran (6,806,265), Colombia (6,020,095), the Netherlands (5,878,310), Poland (5,376,674) and Mexico (5,283,852), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (334,093), Mexico (312,697), Peru (208,120), the UK (160,166), Italy (151,296), Indonesia (145,176), Colombia (137,115), France (136,187), Iran (133,718), Argentina (124,081), Germany (120,021), Ukraine (109,635) and Poland (108,120).
