Bar BJP leaders from entering Kuwait, local MPs over Hijab ban

[File photo of National Assembly Building in Kuwait.]
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the on-going controversy over wearing of Hijab by Muslim teachers and students some two dozen Parliamentarians in Kuwait have demanded ban on entry of Bhartiya Janata Party leaders.
The letter written by Kuwaiti lawmakers is viral on internet and has also been shared on Twitter by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Sharing the letter on Twitter, Mijbil Al Shureka, who describes himself as 'Head of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law', said:
"A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait. We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite."
Sharing the tweet, Tharoor claimed that his friends in Gulf have expressed dismay at "rising Islamophobia in India and the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it."
"Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India & the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it."
“We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends," tweeted Tharoor.
Reacting to Tharoor's tweet, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait tweeted:
"Sad to see an Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."
Shashi Tharoor however said he shared the tweet out of the concern, adding it is actually the the misconduct here which is providing fodder to 'anti-India' elements.
"I don't endorse this individual, whom i'd never heard of, but am concerned about the sentiment he conveys, which is sadly shared by many who are friends of India. While accepting @indembkwt's view, I urge GoI not2give ammo to such anti-India elements by condoning misconduct here", Tharoor wrote while responding to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.
On Wednesday, the women’s wing of Islamic Constitutional Movement had protested in support of Muslim women in India near the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. The protesters carried placards slamming what is happening against students wearing Hijab, some of whom were barred from entering schools and colleges in Karnataka, according to Kuwait Times.
