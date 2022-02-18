MPSC Group B Prelims Feb 2022 Admit Card released on mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group Prelim Exam 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released on its official website mpsc.gov.in Admit Card of the students who have registered for Group B Preliminary Exam to be held in the month of February 2022.
According to the exam schedule released earlier, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conduct the Group B exam on Saturday February 26, 2022.
Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non Gazetted, Group B Combined Preliminary Exam 2021 will be conducted to fill over 660 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc. The exam will be held at all the 36 district headquarters of the state.
1. Click here to go the official website: mpsc.gov.in.
2. Under the Online Facilities in the Main Menu, Click on Admission Certificate.
3. Select "Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non Gazetted, Group B combined Preliminary Exam 2021"
4. Enter Registered E-mail address or phone number and click on "Send OTP".
5. Verify the OTP and click on the given link to download the admit card (hall ticket).
1. Click here to go the official website: mpsc.gov.in.
2. Under the Online Facilities in the Main Menu, Click on Admission Certificate.
3. Select "Maharashtra Subordinate Services, Non Gazetted, Group B combined Preliminary Exam 2021"
4. Enter Registered E-mail address or phone number and click on "Send OTP".
5. Verify the OTP and click on the given link to download the admit card (hall ticket).
Candidates should carefully check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately contact on the given phone number and e-mail address of the MPSC Help Desk.
Candidates should also note that passing the preliminary exam is compulsory to appear for the later stage of the exam.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.