NEET-MDS 2022 exam postponed, new date soon

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to postpone date for NEET-MDS 2022 by 4-6 weeks, and also revised date of completion of compulsory rotating internship.
The new date of the exam will be announced soon.
The date of completion of compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed on July 31, instead of March 31, the ministry said on Thursday.
"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022, it has been decided by the competent authority that the date for conducting NEET-MDS examination may be postponed by 4-6 weeks", read an official communication from the Health Ministry to the Executive Director of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, and the Dental Council of India.
"NEET-MDS 2022 would be held preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," the mintsry further said.
Students on social media were demanding to postpone NEET MDS 2022.
The NEET MDS 2022 was scheduled for March 6, the registrations for which had ended on January 24 this year.
