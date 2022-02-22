UP NEET UG 2021 2nd Merit List today, Choice filling from March 4

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG 2021 Second Merit List: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday February 22, 2022 List of Candidates who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2021-22.
Online registration for UP NEET UG Second Round of Counselling began from February 17, 2022. The last date of registration was February 21, 2022.
"UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates will be released today i.e. Tuesday Feb 22, 2022", according to the UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling Schedule.
Candidates whose names appeared in the merit list will be able to use choice filling facility from March 04 to 07, 2022.
Candidates should also note that UP NEET UG 2021 Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) will be released on March 8/9, 2022.
Candidates appearing in UP NEET UG Second Merit List should also note that date of downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from March 09 to 14, 2022.
Direct link to check UP NEET UG Merit List Round 2
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2021 Second Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG Second Round Merit List 2021 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Second Round Counselling for the year 2021-22 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS 2nd Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates shouls also note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2021 is from March 04 to 07, 2022.
DGME UP) had published on February 01, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
It started through its website upneet.gov.in from February 17, 2022 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
The Directorate will declare UP NEET UG Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on March 8/9, 2022, as per the medical counselling schedule of second round.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is March 09 to 14, 2022", DGME UP said.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2021 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
