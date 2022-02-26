MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Final Result - Direct Link to Check

MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Final Allotment Result: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) published on its official website mcc.nic.in the Seat Allotment Final Result 2021 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in today i.e. Saturday February 26, 2022.
"Final Result for Round - 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2021 is now available", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said in a single line message on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Final Result For Round 2 UG 2021' in the Download section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter in PDF.
MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 provisional allotment result was published on Friday Feb 25, 2022.
Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd Round of MCC NEET MBBS / BDS Undergraduate Counselling should report between February 27 to March 05, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in second round should note that online registration for MCC NEET Mop up round will start on March 10, 2022.
The last date for Mop-up round registration is March 14 whereas the Mop up round allotment result will be published on March 19, 2022.
The Medical Council had released on February 1, 2022 result of MCC NEET Round 1 seat allotment.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Notification and Schedule for 2021 on January 17, 2022.
Registration and choice filling for second round counselling was started on Feb 17, 2022.
