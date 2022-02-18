MCC NEET UG 2021: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling start

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has started through its official website mcc.nic.in Online Registration and Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2021 Counselling Round 2 conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS courses.
Candidates should note that registration for round 2 started on February 16 whereas choice and option filling started from February 17, 2022. The last date of round 2 registration, and choice filling and locking is February 21, 2022, according to MCC NEET UG 2021 Second Round Counselling schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'New Registration' in the Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and complete online registration.
Candidates seeking admission in First Year Medical and Dental courses, including MBBS and BDS, should note that the last date to register online for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling is February 21, 2022 up to 12 noon. Last date and time for payment of fees is Feb 21 up to 03:00 pm.
Last date for Choice Filling / Locking is however February 21, 2022 up to 11:55 pm server time.
According to the schedule released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 2nd Round seat allotment will be done on February 24 and 25. Result of MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 will be released on February 26, 2022.
Students will be required to report at their Medical / Dental colleges within six days from February 27 to March 05, 2022.
The Medical Council had released on February 1, 2022 result of MCC NEET Round 1 seat allotment.
Candidates should note that online registration for MCC NEET Mop up round will start on March 10, 2022.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India had released on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Notification and Schedule for 2021 on January 17, 2022.
