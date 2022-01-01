KEA UG NEET 2021 Document Verification Schedule published

KEA NEET Document Verification Schedule 2021: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the KEA NEET Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Karnataka, non-Karnataka and NRI/PIO/OCI candidates along with Foreign Nationals.
The KEA released verification schedule for Karnataka candidates with NEET All India Rank from 1 to 924,340; for non-Karnataka candidates who have secured NEET All India Rank from 1 to 770,131 and for NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals having NEET All India Rank from 1 to 300,000 and above.
All candidates appearing for Karnataka counselling for medical, dental and other courses should be able to download verification slip from January 12 to 15, 2022.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on on Friday December 31, 2021 dates and schedule of medical examination and document verification of P.H. (Specially-abled and Special Category) candidates with disabilities).
According to the KEA notification, the medical check-up of Special Category and specially-abled candidates will be held on January 03 and 04, 2022 between 10:30 am to 04:30 pm.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
The last date of registration was initially fixed as December 17. It was however first extended till December 22, and later till December 27, 2021.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
