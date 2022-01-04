Emma Watson's Palestine Solidarity post receives over 1mn likes in 24 hours

London: British actress Emma Watson’s Palestine Solidarity post on Instagram has received more than 1 million likes and over 95,000 comments in 24 hours.
Emma Watson on Monday shared a picture from a pro-Palestinian rally with the phrase, “Solidarity is a verb”.
The picture was originally posted in May last year by the Bad Activism Collective after Israel carried out an 11-day deadly offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Emma Watson shared the picture with a quote from British-Australian activist Sara Ahmed, in the caption that said:
“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future.”
“Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”
While the post is receiving a huge response from the social media users who are hailing the British actress for her stand, “Zionists everywhere are in frenzy” – in Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd’s own words.
Among the people who are fuming over Emma Watson for her Insta post, is Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan. In a Twitter post he wrote:
“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality,” he wrote on Twitter. “If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women and seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! (sic)”
Emma Watson is known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, besides gaining recognition for her work in both blockbusters and independent films, as well as her contribution in fight for women’s rights.
Palestinian journalist and activist Mohammed El-Kurd, in his response to the outrage over Watson's post said that a “simple statement” by the British actress had left “Zionists everywhere … in a frenzy”.
"All Emma Watson did was post this very simple statement and now Zionists everywhere are in a frenzy. Absolutely hilarious", he wrote on twitter.
All Emma Watson did was post this very simple statement and now Zionists everywhere are in a frenzy. Absolutely hilarious. pic.twitter.com/DUPzYHQr2l— Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) January 3, 2022
Mohammed El-Kurd and his twin sister Muna were among the 100 most influential people of the world according to the Time magazine.
Responding to Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, TV host Ayman wrote:
"No joke, we are at the point where merely posting a vague picture referencing solidarity with Palestinians on Instagram gets you labeled as an antisemite. It’s only Jan 3. May God give me patience for this year."
