GATE 2022 Admit Card download date – Latest update

GATE 2022: Candidates appearing for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) should note that their Admit Card (Hall Ticket) that was supposed to be released today i.e. Friday January 7, 2022 is delayed.
Candidates who have registered for GATE 2022 should also note that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has not confirmed any specific date to publish GATE admit card of registered candidates.
As per the original GATE schedule, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur had decided to publish the admit card on January 3, 2022. The date to publish it was however revised and rescheduled for publication on January 7, 2022.
IIT Kharagpur however in its latest update says GATE 2022 Admit Card will not be published today and a new date will be “announced” later. When it does not mention.
According to the GATE 2022 schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, from February 5 to 13, 2022.
"The newly added papers for GATE 2022 are Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and Geomatics Engineering", the ministry said.
Candidates should note that whenever Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 admit card, it will be available for download on the official website:
gate.iitkgp.ac.in
The registration of GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
Online Application Process Opens on official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in: August 30 to September 24, 2021 later extended till October 1, 2021
Display of Defective Applications to rectify: October 26, 2021
Last date for rectification of Applications: November 1, 2021
Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): November 12, 2021
GATE 2022 Admit Card Download date: To be announced
GATE 2022 Examination - Forenoon: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon (Tentative) and Afternoon: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Tentative): February 5 to 13, 2021
"GATE 2022 Result" declaration date: March 17, 2022
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
Candidates can refer GATE Information Brochure available on the website for detailed syllabus, exam pattern, answer key and other details. Candidates can also try GATE Mock Test the link of which is given on the website.
