MHT CET NEET UG 2021: Merit List publication postponed

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has postponed the publication of Provisional Merit List containing the names of candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List was scheduled to be published on Thursday January 13, 2022. The CET Cell in a notification released today announced the postponement of the merit list publication.
Simultaneously, the CET Cell has also extended till January 17, 2022 the last date of application and online registration.
Online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021 was started on December 30 and the last date of registration was initially fixed as January 05, 2022. But, it was later extended till January 10 and now till January 17, 2022.
In this way, online registration for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is being done in 3 phases. Candidates who have registered till January 5 will be counted in Phase 1, candidates who registered till January 10 will be considered in Phase 2 and candidates who will registered in the next round of extension i.e. from January 13 to 17, 2022 will be in Phase 3.
The CET Cell has not announced the new date to publish the merit list.
"The Schedule for Provisional Merit List Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III and CAP Round(s) for all Health Science courses will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: December 28, 2021
Online Registration Start Date: December 30, 2021
Last date of registration / application: January 17, 2022 (Originally fixed as January 05 and later extended tillJanuary 10, 2022)
Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: January 13 to 17, 2022 till 11:59 pm
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): Will be announced later
Release of Notification and Information Brochure: December 28, 2021
Online Registration Start Date: December 30, 2021
Last date of registration / application: January 17, 2022 (Originally fixed as January 05 and later extended tillJanuary 10, 2022)
Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: January 13 to 17, 2022 till 11:59 pm
Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): Will be announced later
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell had started through its official website mahacet.org from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
Along with the counselling schedule, the CET Cell had published the admission notification and detailed Information Brochure guiding the participating candidates about the online counselling for admission in undergraduate medical courses.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
Candidates should note that Merit List is prepared on the basis of the NEET rank, score and marks. The Selection and Seat Allotment List are released later based on the rank of students in the Merit List.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.