Admit Card released, GATE 2022 as per original schedule

GATE 2022: Putting to rest all speculations that GATE 2022 could be postponed due to fresh resurgence in Covid-19 cases, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Saturday released the Admit Card of the candidates who have registered for the important exam.
GATE 2022 Admit Card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 3, 2022. The IIT-K however said it will publish it on January 7, 2022. The latest date too was revised with IIT-K saying GATE admit card will be published at some later date.
The delays in GATE 2022 admit card release gave rise to the speculations that the exam could be postponed because of the new wave of Covid-19.
IIT-K however put to rest all such speculations and released the GATE admit cards for download on Saturday.
With this IIT-K also made is clear that the GATE 2022 will be held as per its announced schedule.
According to the GATE 2022 schedule earlier released by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 will be held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, from February 5 to 13, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2022 Admit Card Download".
3. Log in using application no and password..
4. Download the admit card (hall ticket) and take a printout
The registration of GATE 2022 started from August 30, 2021. The last date to submit the application form was September 24, 2021 that was extended till October 1, 2021.
As per the GATE Schedule 2022, result will be declared on March 17, 2022.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
Candidates can refer GATE Information Brochure available on the website for detailed syllabus, exam pattern, answer key and other details. Candidates can also try GATE Mock Test the link of which is given on the website.
