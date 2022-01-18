Chorus demanding postponement of GATE 2022 grows louder

GATE 2022: Thousands of students who have registered for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 are requesting IIT Kharagpur to postpone the exam because of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
As per the announced schedule IIT Kharagpur is set to organise GATE this year from February 5 to 13, 2022.
Earlier, the release of GATE Admit Card was delayed. This gave rise to the speculations that the important exam could be postponed.
IIT Kharagpur however on January 15 released the GATE Admit Card, ending wild speculations over postponement of the exam.
The candidates however are unrelenting. As per the latest reports by new agency PTI, over 23,000 students who have registered for GATE 2022 have filed a petition with a demand from IIT Kharagpur to defer the exam.
"The current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states and cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February, and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," the petition read.
"If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run the imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting a threat to their life as well as their family members' lives," it added.
Besides, candidates are also running online campaign on Twitter and other social media platforms with hash tag #postponegate2022.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
The IIT Kharagpur has not responded on the candidates’ demand to postpone the exam.
