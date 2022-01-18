Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2021: Merit List, Choice Filling dates out

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Maharashtra CET Cell Monday released the full counselling schedule 2021, along with date to release Merit List and Selection List, for Admission in MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing) on its official website cetcell.net.
The CET Cell will publish the General List containing the names of all candidates who registered in Phase 1, 2 and 3 as well as as well as Merit List on Wednesday January 19, 2022.
"The CET Cell will publish General List of Registered Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), B.Sc (Nursing) on Wednesday January 19, 2022 by 03:00 pm", the CET Cell notificaton said.
"The Provisional Merit List for all courses of NEET-UG-2021 for State Counselling will be published on Wednesday January 19, 2022 by 06:00 pm", the CET Cell said.
The CET Cell will however publish on Thursday January 20, 2022 Seat Matrix for MBBS and BDS courses only.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from January 21 to 28, 2022.
The CET Cell will publish on January 31, 2022 CAP Round 1 Selection List for MBBS and BDS Courses.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of counselling should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
Along with counselling schedule, Maharashtra CET Cell has also published important guidelines for Choice and Options filling.
"Online Preference / Choice Filling will be only ONE TIME, these preferences will be used for CAP 1st round & all subsequent round(s) including MoP UP round(s) and upgradation of college (if any)", the CET Cell said.
"No request for change of preferences will be entertained once the preference are locked", it said.
"The Schedule for Second & Subsequent Round(s), for MBBS/BDS Courses will be declared in due course. This schedule is Only for MBBS and BDS Courses", it said.
"The Schedule for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ BP&O/B.Sc.(Nursing) will be declared in due course", the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell had started through its official website mahacet.org from December 30, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG 2021 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing).
Last date of registration / application was originally fixed as January 05. It was however first extended tillJanuary 10, 2022, and later till January 17, 2022.
