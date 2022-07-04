CBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce and publish the result of Class 10 (Xth) Term 2 exam held from April 26 to May 24, 2022 on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and a number of other associate websites and via result app.
The CBSE students who appeared for 10th exam 2022 should note that the board will announce 10th Term I and Term II combined results.
Though the CBSE has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, multiple media reports claimed that the 10th result 2022 will be declared today i.e. Monday July 04, 2022.
As per the latest update about result, sources however said the 10th result will not be declared today.
"The result is delayed for certain reasons", sources said.
The CBSE conducted 10th exams this year in two parts because of Covid-19. While the the Term 1 exam was held in November, Term 2 exam was conducted in April/May.
A student needs to secure a minimum 33 percent marks - overall and in each paper, to pass the CBSE Xth board exams. Those who fail in regular exam or want to improve their result can appear in supplementary exam or compartment exams to be held later in this month.
CBSE 10th result once published will be available for download on the official website as well as on a number of other websites.
1. Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on the "Result button"
3. On the next page, select Class 10 result link
4. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
5. Click on "Submit" button
1. Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on the "Result button"
3. On the next page, select Class 10 result link
4. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
5. Click on "Submit" button
Students should keep ready and check their Roll Number using the following link before the declaration of 10th result.
Students can check their result by entering their Aadhar and other details via digilocker.gov.in. Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker, 10th result of the central board are also be available on some mirror websites.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2022 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states have been declared today.
The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres have also been declared simultaneously.
CBSE Class 10 students can also check their 10th scorecard on the new exam tab. Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections:
1. Schools (Ganga)
2. Regional Offices (Yamuna)
3. Head Office (Saraswati).
1. Schools (Ganga)
2. Regional Offices (Yamuna)
3. Head Office (Saraswati).
To download the scorecard, the students need to click on the CBSE 10th result 2022 link on the official websites. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.
The CBSE had not published Merit List and Toppers details in 2020 and 2021 owing to Covid 19.
The central board had registered overall pass percentage of 99.04% in the 10th exam 2021 that was cancelled due to Covid-19. The pass percentage in 2020 was 91.46.
In 2019, a total of 13 students from all across India, including 07 from the Dehradu region, have scored 499 out of 500 marks to bag the 1st position in the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2019 result of which was declared on May 06, 2019.
In 2018, Prakhar Mittal, Rimzhim Agarwal, Nandini Garg and Sreelakshmi G were joint toppers in CBSE Class 10th exam result of which was declared on May 29 when the board had registered a pass percentage of 86.70%.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.