CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The CBSE declared today the result of around 21.5 lakh students in India and abroad who had registered for the 10th exam 2021 but could not appear due to Covid-19 2nd wave.
As per the region-wise CBSE result analysis, Trivandrum is the top-performer with a pass percentage of 99.99. Trivandrum was the topper in 2020 as well with 99.28 pass percentage.
12:30 pm: According to gender-wise result declared today by the CBSE, 99.24% of the total girls who had registered for the exam have been declared pass, while for boys the pass percentage is 98.89%. For transgender students, the pass percentage is 100%.
Pass percentage of foreign students this year is 99.92%. As per the 10th result announced today, 24,439 overseas students had registered for the secondary exam. Of them 24,420 have been declared pass.
12:00 pm: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in Class X (Class 10 Secondary) result 2021 today i.e. Tuesday August 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm.
The central board has registered overall pass percentage of 99.04% in the 10th exam 2021 that was cancelled due to Covid-19. The pass percentage in 2020 was 91.46.
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 10 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
1. Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Select Class 10 result link
3. Enter your Roll Number, School No. and Centre No.
4. Click on "Submit" button
Students should keep ready and check their Roll Number using the following link before the declaration of 10th result.
Direct Link: CBSE Roll Number Finder
As the CBSE 10th exam was cancelled due to Covid-19, students were not issued their admit cards. To address this issue, the CBSE launched an Online Service called “CBSE Roll Number Finder”.
CBSE will declare today at 12:00 pm the result of 10th board exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The 10th result can be checked using multiple different links given on the CBSE website.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in and DigiLocker, 10th result of the central board are also be available on some mirror websites.
Students should note that CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results of all regions including CBSE Delhi, CBSE Mumbai, CBSE Ahmedabad, CBSE Hyderabad, CBSE Chennai, CBSE Bengaluru, CBSE Kolkata, CBSE Kerala and other states have been declared today.
The results of CBSE Dubai, CBSE UAE, CBSE Riyadh and other international and overseas centres have also been declared simultaneously.
Besides the official website cbseresults.nic.in, "CBSE Class 10th result" can be checked on cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Class XII CBSE students can also check their results via SMS.
Students can use the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre) to check their result.
CBSE Class 10th Results 2021 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.
Like 2020, this is year too CBSE will release the 10th result without Merit List and Toppers details.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.