UGC NET Dec 2021/June 2022 Admit Card - Download Here

UGC NET December 2021/June 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on UGC NET official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in the Admit Card, also called as Hall Ticket, of UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 merged cycle Phase 1 exam Monday i.e July 04, 2022.
"The admit card of candidates appearing for UGC NET on July 09, 11 and 12 will be displayed on the NTA website shortly", the exam agency said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier today released the date and subect-wise schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycle) Phase 1 exam.
Accordingly, UGC NET 2022 will be held in two phases. First phase will be held on July 09, 11 and 12, 2022 whereas Second Phase will be held on August 12, 13 and 14, 2022.
As per the subject-wise details pubished by NTA, on UGC NET will be held for 26 subjects on Day 1 i.e. July 09 followed by 05 subjects on Day 2 July 11 and 04 subjects on Day 3 July 12, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2.
Click on the link "Download Admit Card" on the home page.
3.
Enter Application number and other details to log-in.
4.
Follow the instruction to download admit card.
1. Click here to go to the UGC NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2.
Click on the link "Download Admit Card" on the home page.
3.
Enter Application number and other details to log-in.
4.
Follow the instruction to download admit card.
After downloading the UGC NET July 2022 admit card, candidates should check their name, photo and exam centre details properly. In case of any error they should immediately contact NTA.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The two exams are merged into one because of the Covid-19.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.