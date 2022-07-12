AP EAPCET (2022) Answer Key - Direct Link to Download

APEAPCET 2022 Answer Key: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release today i.e. Tuesday July 12, 2022 candidates response sheets (OMR sheet) and Answer Key of AP EAPCET 2022, formerly popular as APEAMCET, on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates should note that APEAPCET Answer Key released today will be Preliminary and Provisional. The Final Answer Keys will be released before the announcement of the APEAPCET result.
"Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on July 12, 2022 at 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on July 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM", the Council said.
1. Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "APEAPCET Answer Key Download".
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
Candidates who have objections regarding the answer keys can submit them before the last date as mentioned below.
"Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided", the council said.
"Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022", it added.
As per the notification released by JNTU, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy was held on July 11 and 12, 2022 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses was held from July 04 to 08, 2022.
APEAPCET 2022 result will be delcared any time after July 15, 2022.
