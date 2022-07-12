ICSE 10th Result 2022 by July 16

ICSE Class 10th Result 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare on its official website cisce.org the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2022 exam by July 16.
"ICSE 2022 Examination Results will be declared by July 16, 2022", CISCE officials said.
Once declared, the result will be available on cisce.org.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2022 held from April 25 to May 23.
1. Click here to go to ICSE Class 10 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ICSE 2022 results will also be available via SMS.
To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2022 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
CISCE officials further said that ISC 12th result will be declared by July end.
ICSE 10th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 10th 2020 exam was 99.33 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.54. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 2018 exam was 98.51%. Most of the students had bagged Grade 1 in 2018 meaning they have scored 90-100 marks in most subjects.
