ICSE 10th Result 2022 Announced - Full List of Toppers

ICSE 2022 Toppers List: The CISCE has registered a Pass Percentage of 99.97 in the ICSE 10th Exams 2022 the result of which was declared today.
The toppers in the ICSE, Class 10 exam 2022 are Hargun Kaur Matharu, Anika Gupta, Pushkar Tripathi, Kanishka Mittal. All the students topped the ICSE exam with 499 marks securing 99.80 per cent.
Hargun Kaur Matharu is from St Mary's School Pune, Anika Gupta is from Sheiling House Kanpur, Pushkar Tripathi is from Jesus & Mary School Balrampur and Kanishka Mittal is from CMS Lucknow.
As man as 34 students from different places of India have secured the second position scoring 498 (99.60%) marks.
Among them are Sariya Khan and Raeena Kausar both from City Montessori Inter College Lucknow.
Aliya Rafat of Assembly of God Church School Asansol, Baqir Amir Merchant of Calcutta Boys' School Kolkata, Mohammad Masood Iqbal of The Future Foundation School Kolkata.
Raina Kareem of Vidyashilp Academy Hubli Bengaluru who is among ten students who have bagged the 3rd position with 497 (99.40%) marks.
1. Click here to go to ICSE Class 10 Result Page: cisce.org.
2. Select Course.
3. Enter UID and Index Number.
4. Enter the Captcha code as you see.
5. Click on 'Show Result' button.
6. Take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
The ICSE 2022 results will also be available via SMS.
To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X (Class 10th) 2022 exam results by SMS, the candidate will require to type ICSE followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send message to 09248082883.
About a lakh students from India and abroad appeared in the ICSE 10th exam 2022 held from April 25 to May 23.
ICSE 10th exam 2021 was cancelled due to Covid-19 and result was prepared based on internal assessment.
The overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 10th 2020 exam was 99.33 - a marginal improvement as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 98.54. The Council did not publish Merit List and Toppers name in 2020 because of the Covid-19.
Overall Pass Percentage of ICSE 2018 exam was 98.51%. Most of the students had bagged Grade 1 in 2018 meaning they have scored 90-100 marks in most subjects.
