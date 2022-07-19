All-party meeting on Sri Lankan crisis today

New Delhi: The Centre has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Centre called the all party-meeting after DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country, which is facing its worst economic emergency in seven decades.
India has maintained that it stands by the people of Sri Lanka.
The ministry of external affairs recently stated that it will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka and that it was in favour of a peaceful resolution of the ongoing crisis through democratic means and constitutional framework.
India has been helping Sri Lanka with fuel and ration supplies. Last week, the MEA said India had committed $3.8 billion for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency with effect from Monday.
The emergency has been declared in a proclamation by Acting President Wickremesinghe in terms of Article 40(1)(C) of the Constitution, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act No. 28 of 1988, Daily Mirror reported.
