Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as 8th President of Sri Lanka

Colombo: Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the eighth President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament premises on Thursday.
He was sworn in before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Daily Mirror reported.
In the election held in Parliament on Wednesday, 73-year-old Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes from parliamentarians.
Out of 225 parliamentarians, 223 voted in the ballot of which four were invalid votes, while two MPs abstained from voting.
Soon after getting elected as President, Wickremesinghe invited all political parties to join hands with him and work together to overcome the economic crisis and bring in a new political change.
The 73-year-old a lawyer-turned politician was appointed earlier in May 2022 as the 26th prime minister of Sri Lanka by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amidst the worst economic crisis in the country.
His appointment as President took place nearly two years after his United National Party (UNP) was routed and failed to win a single seat in the general election held in August 2020.
