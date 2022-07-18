Job portal Indeed forays into regional language with Hindi

Bengaluru: Job site Indeed on Monday announced that it is now available in Hindi, making it easier for jobseekers to discover and apply for jobs and create online resumes in Hindi on the platform.
The update is currently available on the mobile website and mobile app versions, which accounts for a majority of the traffic that comes to Indeed, the company said in a statement.
It also includes India-specific product features such as direct calls to the employer, where a job seeker can call the employer to express interest and learn more details about the job; resume auto-fill, which quickens the application and chatbots for easier discovery and job application.
This will make millions of jobs available on Indeed accessible to a large pool of job seekers, including first-time internet users, the statement noted.
"The Indian labour force is very young and is growing and changing at an incredible rate. We've seen that the number of people visiting Indeed in India has more than doubled in two years," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.
The foray into Hindi is the first in the series of regional language launches for Indeed in India as the company looks to strengthen its focus in India and build products that democratise the job search experience for millions of Indians.
One of the many languages in India, Hindi is spoken by over 43.63 per cent of the population, according to the 2011 census. A report by KPMG shows that there are currently 125 million English speakers in India but less than 0.3 million use it as their first language.
One of Indeed's recent surveys also shows that the most significant barriers for lightly skilled workers such as food and other delivery personnel, drivers, and personal care services are lack of access to the job information (62 per cent) and not knowing English (32 per cent).
"Indeed is deeply committed to helping all people get jobs and investing in language support is critical to assisting all Indian job seekers to find the opportunities that are right for them," Kumar said.
