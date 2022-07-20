Maharashtra 11th Admission 2022 Part 2 Form Filling from July 22

FYJC Part 2 Form Filling: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra is set to start from Friday July 22, 2022 FYJC Part 2 Form (option form) filling for admission to Class 11 in junior colleges of five metro cities.
“Preference filling i.e. online submission of Option Form Part-2 for Regular Round will start on July 22, 2022”, the Education Department said in a notification about 11th admission schedule for CAP and Quota seats.
The department however said the detailed schedule for seat allotment and allocation will be released later.
“The schedule released today is only for online filling of Part-II (Preferences and Choices). The schedule for actual admission will be announced after the CBSE result”, the Education Department said.
Admission in First Year Junior College or Class 11 in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur is done in online mode. It starts with filling of Part 1 Form. FYJC Part 1 Form contains the basic details like name, school details, address, contact information etc.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra had earlier started through its official website 11thadmission.org.in from May 30, 2022 Part 1 Form Filling and Online Registration of the students who wish to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2022-23.
The department had however put on hold the Part-2 form filling till CBSE Class 10 result is declared. In a notification dated July 04, 2022 it said Part-II form filling will start after Class 10 results by CBSE and other boards are announced.
The department decided to start the Part-2 Form filling as declaration of CBSE 10th result is delayed and expected by July end. The ICSE Class 10 result was announced on July 17, 2022.
Students should note that Part-1 form filling is still open and CBSE students can fill it even though their result is not declared.
