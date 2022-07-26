AP EAPCET 2022 Result - Direct Link to Check

APEAPCET 2022 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release today i.e. Tuesday July 26, 2022 the resule of AP EAPCET 2022, formerly popular as APEAMCET, on its official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
1. Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "APEAPCET Result Download".
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
1. Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "APEAPCET Result Download".
3. Log in using Registration No and Password.
4. Follow the instruction to complete the needed correction in your application form.
Candidates should note that AP EAPCET result will be declared today by 11:00 am.
As per the notification released by JNTU, the entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy was held on July 11 and 12, 2022 whereas the test for admission into Engineering courses was held from July 04 to 08, 2022.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had released on July 12, 2022 candidates response sheets (OMR sheet) and Answer Key of AP EAPCET 2022, formerly popular as APEAMCET.
The last date to raise objection was July 15, 2022.
Meanwhile, APSCHE has decided to give 100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022 (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23.
This year around 3,01,172 candidates applied for admissions in the Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. Out of them 2,82,46 candidates appeared for the examination.
Out of the total 2,82,496 candidates - 1,94,752 candidates took the Engineering examination while the rest 87,744 candidates appeared for the Pharmacy and Agriculture examinations.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.