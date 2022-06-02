Now get Umrah Visa without agents and in 24 hours

Makkah: In a major relief for those travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Thursday launched an online service for issuance of Visa, registration of accommodation and other related services and booking.
The Ministry said using the newly launched e-service portal pilgrims will be able to get Umrah Visa without travel agents.
Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah while addressing the launch event said:
“Previously, those from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would book and perform the Hajj and Umrah via agents.”
“However, the Ministry is now launching an electronic service using which a person can apply digitally (online) and directly get the Umrah visa, accommodation etc.”
The Ministry also said that using the online service, Umrah travellers will be issued the visa within 24 hours.
“The Umrah visa will be issued within less than 24 hours and its validity will be extended from 1 to 3 months without any restriction on the visitors”, Al Rabiah said.
He also said that using the Umrah Visa issued using the online service, visitors will be able to travel to any part of the Kingdom, besides Makkah and Madinah – the Two Holy Cities.
“It will also be possible for a pilgrim traveling to the Kingdom to perform Umrah to move within Saudi without restrictions”, the ministry said.
“Those people who will apply electronically for Umrah will also be able to review their applications on the website of the Ministry”, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier announced that a total of 100,000 (1 million) Muslims will perform Hajj this year.
Giving further details today, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that 85% (850,000) of the total (100,000) will be foreign pilgrims whereas the remaining 15% (150,000) pilgrims will be from within the Kingdom.
Al-Rabiah also said that the Ministry and other related agencies are working to ensure a smooth and healthy Hajj pilgrimage.
“The Hajj smart card will be implemented this year,” he said while noting that digital technologies would help organize this year's Hajj in a perfect manner.
Pilgrims who wish to perform Umrah should note that the Ministry will start issuing Visa after Hajj which is slated to be held in the second half of July 2022.
