Teesta Setalvad arrested by Gujarat ATS, taken to Ahmedabad

Mumbai: Noted Human Rights Activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad has been arrested by Gujarat Anti Terror Squad (ATS).
Activist Teesta Setalvad was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad from Mumbai on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
The team arrived at Setalvad’s Mumbai home in the afternoon and took her to Santacruz police station, according to The Indian Express.
Along with Teesta Setalvad, former DGP Gujarat R.B. Sreekumar has also been arrested. Sreekumar has been taken into custody from Ahmedabad.
The arrests took place after Ahmedabad Crime Branch registered a case against Sreekumar, Teesta Setalvad, and former DIG Sanjiv Bhatt. Bhatt is currently in Palanpur jail and will be brought under transfer warrant, the sleuths said.
Ahmedabad Detection Crime Branch Police Inspector D.B. Barad has registered the case against all the three for the offence under the Indian Penal Code for forgery with intention to cheat, fraudulently or dishonestly use forged documents as genuine, give fabricating, false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charge any person with having committed an offence, and Public servant framing incorrect records.
Teesta Setalvad is granddaughter of M C Setalvad, India’s first Attorney General, and first chairman of Bar Council of India. He was awarded Padma Vibhushan.
Teesta too was conferred with the Padma Shri award by President APJ Abdul Kalam.
Meanwhile, Teesta Setalvad’s lawyer Vijay Hiremath accused the Gujarat ATS of assaulting her.
“We were not informed. They barged into (her house), they assaulted her and they’ve taken her", he said.
He added that the police were applying charges under sections 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC.
Teesta Setalvad, earlier working with The Indian Express, toiled for decades seeking justice for Zakia Jafri and other victims of 2002 Gujarat riots.
The arrests Saturday came a day after Supreme Court of India dismissed Zakia Jafri’s petition challenging SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi, former Chief Minister of Gujarat and now Prime Minister of India.
