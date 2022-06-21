Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray in trouble as 12 of his men go 'missing'

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray government is Maharashtra seems to be in big trouble as senior Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly untraceable with 10-12 MLAs of the party.
The development came hours after MLC election results were announced.
The Shiv Sena and NCP won 02 seats each in the MLC election but the lone Congress lost the polls.
The BJP won 05 seats, allegedly because of cross voting by some of the Congress MLAs.
The reports of Shinde going missing came even as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was still to come out of shock because of the debacles in the MLC polls.
The alliance had earlier faced the similar situation in the Rajya Sabha Polls when BJP managed to win one of its nominees despite lacking in numbers.
Latest updates coming from the political circles in Maharashtra said Shinde was upset with the top Sena leadership.
He is reportedly in Surat, Gujarat and could address the media any time by today afternoon.
Local media reports claimed that Eknath Shinde has been spotted in Le Meridien Hotel on Dumas Road, Surat. He claimed to be having the support of 20 "rebel Sena MLAs".
Shiv Sena has a total of 55 MLAs and is ruling in Maharashtra forming an alliance with NCP (53 MLAs) and Congress (44 MLAs). The BJP has the strength of 106 members in Maharashtra assembly.
Shinde is seen as a mass leader. He was named Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP.
His son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, is a Member of Parliament from Kalyan.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.