Assam HS 12th Result 2022 Out; Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita State Topper

Assam Class 12 Toppers (2022): Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (Rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia have jointly topped the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS Final Class 12 Arts stream exam result of which was declared today i.e. Monday June 27, 2022.
Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang is the Science topper and also the State Topper in the 2022 HS exam. Abhinash scored 491 out of the total 500 marks.
Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar topped the Commerce stream with 482 marks.
Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia have scored a total of 487 marks out of 500 to bag the top rank in Art stream AHSEC exam 2022 in Assam state.
The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream is 87.26% whereas that of Arts is 83.48%.
On the other hand, a total of 92.19% students cleared the AHSCE 2020 Science stream exam successfully. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream is 91.55%.
As many as 20,171 students from the Science stream secured 1st division, 9,833 students got 2nd division, and 911 students passed with 3rd division.
A total of 29,487 students secured first division, 52,944 got 2nd division and 47,893 students passed with 3rd division in Arts stream.
A total of 5,018 students have secured first division, 5,186 students got second division, and 3,060 students obtained third division in Commerce stream.
Baksa district performed the best with a pass percentage of 98.27% in Science stream. Nalbari came second with a pass percentage of 97.99%, while Sivasagar district scored a pass percentage of 97.83. The pass percentage of Kamrup (Metro) district in Science stream stood at 92.62.
In Commerce stream, Majuli district performed the best securing a result of 100%. South Salmara stood 2nd with 96.77% result, while Baksa district came 3rd with a pass percentage of 96.53. Kamrup (Metro) district recorded a pass percentage of 89.31 per cent in Commerce stream.
In Arts steram, Dhemaji recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.67 per cent while Nalbari bagged the second spot with 93.54% result and Lakhimpur recording a pass percentage of 92.99 per cent. The pass percentage of Kamrup (Metro) in Arts stood at 81.52%.
The board provides photo copies of 12th answer sheets on request. The board also provide facility to recheck answer sheets if a student is not happy with the result.
"If a student is not satisfied with his/her result then he/she can get the answer sheets rechecked and re-evaluate", the board said.
Such students would be required to visit the official AHSEE website - www.ahsee.assam.gov.in and apply online for rechecking from July 1, 022 to 5:00 PM on July 7, 2022.
"Students who want a photocopy of their Assam Board result answer sheets can apply for it from July 9 to 25, 2022 on ahsec.assam.gov.in", the board said.
The board also conducts supplementary or compartment exam for students who fail in the regular and routine exams. The date and time table of Assam HS 12th supplementary exam 2022 will be announced soon.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2022.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
1. Click here to go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.
2. Click on AHSEC HS Final Year Exam Results 2022.
3. Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.
Other websites where you can check your 12th result are hsinfo.in and ahsec.nic.in.
Assam HS 12th result can also be checked on SMS using following steps.
1. If you are a BSNL user SMS AHSEC12 give space type roll number to 57766.
2. If you are Idea/Jio/Vodafone users SMS AS12 give space type roll number and send to 58888111. If you are AirTel users type AS12 give space type roll number and send to 520701.
1. If you are a BSNL user SMS AHSEC12 give space type roll number to 57766.
2. If you are Idea/Jio/Vodafone users SMS AS12 give space type roll number and send to 58888111. If you are AirTel users type AS12 give space type roll number and send to 520701.
Android users should download AHSEC Result 2022 App 'Upolobdha' from Google Play Store. Install it in your phones to check AHSEC 12th result 2022.
Over 2 lakh students appeared in the Assam Class 12 examinations in Arts, Commerce, Science streams conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
The results of Assam Seba HSLC class 10 exam 2022 was announced on June 07.
Assam board registered overall Pass Percentage of more than 99% in 2021 HS Final 12th board exam that was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream was 88.18% whereas that of Arts was 78.28% in 2020.
On the other hand, a total of 88.06% students cleared the AHSCE 2020 Science stream exam successfully in 2020. The pass percentage in the Vocational stream was 91.55% in 2020 board exams.
In 2019, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) result was declared on Thursday May 31. The overall pass percentage of AHSEC HS 12th Commerce stream is 87.79 whereas that of Arts is 75.14%.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.