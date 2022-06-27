Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with, what the sleuths believed, a "misleading tweet" which hurt religious sentiments too.
A senior police official said that it was a separate case lodged against Zubair under sections 153-A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in which he has been arrested.
He will be produced before the Patiala House court.
"Our team of The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's special cell has arrested him," said the official.
The Special Cell will also write to Twitter to preserve his tweets of six months to one year.
AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha said Mohammed Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case but arrested in this case. Mandatory notice was not given, Mr Sinha alleged.
"No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests," he tweeted.
More details are awaited.
