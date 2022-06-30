Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra Chief Minister

Mumbai: In a dramatic twist to the ongoing political upheavals in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's rebel group leader Eknath Shinde will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday evening.
BJP's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement after calling on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with CM-elect Shinde on Thursday afternoon.
"We have submitted a list to the Governor of all the BJP MLAs, the group led by Shindeji, 16 Independents and others, with more joining us soon," said Fadnavis.
Accordingly, Shinde will be sworn-in alone as the CM on Thursday at 7.30 pm at the Raj Bhavan; later, the cabinet will be expanded to accommodate MLAs from both sides.
"I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two-and-a-half years," said Fadiavis.
Eknath Shinde, a minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, rebelled against his parent party Shiv Sena taking 39 MLAs and 11 other members with him.
After several twist and turn, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM and as MLC late in the evening Wednesday.
The announcement of making Shinde as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra was made by Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference organised inside the Raj Bhavan - again a rare case.
Reports coming from the Raj Bhavan said the BJP leaders who were present in the press conference were shocked and stunned by the sudden development in the Maharashtra politics.
"Everyone thought Fadvnavis ji will sworn in as Maharashtra CM for third time. It is disappointing that this did not happen", a BJP leader said.
Those present in the press conference also said Fadnavis himself was looking embarrassed and disappointed from his body language while addressing the press meet.
