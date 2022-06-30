Telangana SSC Results 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Telangana SSC Result 2022: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is declaring on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in the result of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2022 today i.e. Thursday June 30, 2022, Directorate of Government Examinations said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on "Results of SSC Public Examinations 2022".
3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the box.
4. Click on submit/login button.
5. Take a printout and save the result for future reference.
Besides official website bse.telangana.gov.in, BSE Telangana SSC result 2022 is also available on bseresults.telangana.gov.in and other websites of Manabadi.
TS Class 10 SSC regular results are also available on mobile phone through SMS. To get your results on SMS type TG10<Rollno> and send to 5676750 e.g. TG10 1501100013 send to 5676750.
Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) said the TS SSC results will be announced on Thursday June 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM.
"BSE Telangana Class 10 result will be declared at 11:30 AM Thursday June 30, 2022 by Education Minister at the board's office in Hyderabad", the board said.
Telangana board will also release school and district wise results though it is unlikely to publish Merit List and Toppers Details.
The Telangana board has earlier launched Student Grievances Mobile App to lodge complaint if any.
TSBSE conducted the SSC examination (Class 9+ or Class X) 2022 from May 26, 2022 to June 1, 2022 in single shift from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm.
Telangana board had declared TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results on June 28, 2022.
In 2021 and 2020, Telangana SSC results were declared on the basis of internal assessment as the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of Coronavirus.
In 2019, Telangana recorded a pass percentage of 92.43% in 2019 TS SSC exam - an improvement of about 09% as compared to 2018 when the pass percentage was 83.78%.
