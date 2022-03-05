KEA UG NEET 2021 Options for Round 2 - Direct Link

KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 2 Option Entry: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to start through its official website kea.kar.nic.in from today i.e. March 05, 2022 Option entry, modify, delete, change and re-order of choices by already verified candidates for KEA UG NEET 2021 Second Round Counselling conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses.
Candidates should note that the facility to re-order, change, modify or delete options and choices will start today at 11:00 and will remain open till March 07, 2022 upto 03:00 pm.
The KEA had on Friday March 04 released the seat matrix and details of vacant seats after the first round of medical counselling. Candidates participating in second round of Karnataka medical counselling for undergraduate courses should study the seat matrix before proceeding to change their options.
Candidates should note that after log-in, options entered in first round will be displayed. Candidates will be allowed to change, delete, re-order, modify or alter their options for the second round.
Candidates should note that Karnataka UG NEET 2021 round 2 allotment result will be prepared based on the options confirmed before March 07, 2022.
As per the UGNEET Round 2 schedule published Friday, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release on March 08, 2022 Seat Allotment Result of Second Round conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on February 07, 2022 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result for the students who have registered for First Year MBBS/BDS admission in Karnataka.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
