UGMAC [AYUSH] 2021 Seat Allotment - Direct Link to Check

UGMAC [AYUSH] Seat Allotment 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) AYUSH 2021 for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses.
BCECE has also made active on its official website today the link to download UGMAC [AYUSH] 2021 Seat Allotment Letter (Order) of first round.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "First Round Opeing & Closing Rank of UGMAC [AYUSH]-2021".
3. Log-in using UGMAC ID and Password.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates should note that downloading of allotment order and choice upgradation can be done from March 04 to 09, 2022.
Candidates should also note that date of document verification is from March 5 to 9, 2022.
The BCECE will publish second round seat allotment result of UGMAC AYUSH councsliing on March 15, 2022.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had published on February 16, 2021 the Merit List and Rank Card of the students who have registered for NEET UG AYUSH Counselling of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) for admission in BHMS, BAMS and BUMS courses.
BCECE had earlier asked candidated who had cleared NEET conducted by NTA to register them from Feb 7. The last date of online application was Feb 13, 2022. The candidates were given to edit their application form on Feb 14.
BCECE had earlier completed the First Round of Medical and Dental counselling for MBBS and BDS on Feb 7, 2022.
