UGMAC AYUSH Counselling 2021: Merit List Today

UGMAC BCECE 2021 AYUSH Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to release today i.e. Wednesday February 16, 2021 the Merit List and Rank Card of the students who have registered for NEET UG AYUSH Counselling of Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) for admission in BHMS, BAMS and BUMS courses.
UGMAC 2021 AYUSH Merit List and Rank Crad will be published on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in today and can be accessed using UGMAC ID and Date of Birth.
BCECE had earlier asked candidated who had cleared NEET conducted by NTA tot register them from Feb 7. The last date of online application was Feb 13, 2022. The candidates were given to edit their application form on Feb 14.
Candidates should note that the BCECE will publish today UGMAC AYUSH Rank Card, Merit List and proposed programme for choice filling and reporting/ document verification and admission.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2021"
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth, and click on Show Rank to check your status in the merit list.
4. Click "Download Merit List UGMAC-2021" to open it in PDF.
Bihar UG AYUSH Merit list will be in PDF and will contain the names of the students based on their NEET score.
Giving more details about admission in AYUSH courses, BCECE said, the seat allotment will be done online.
"Candidates will be informed the details of counselling programme with the publication of merit
list of UGMAC-2021", it said.
BCECE had earlier completed the First Round of Medical and Dental counselling for MBBS and BDS on Feb 7, 2022.
