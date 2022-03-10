Deoband Election Result 2022 Live: Umair Madani of AIMIM is trailing

Deoband Election 2022 Result Live Updates: AIMIM candidate Umair Madani is trailing behind BJP candidate Brijesh Kumar in Muslim dominated Deoband assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh where counting of votes for the 2022 assembly election is still underway.
According to the trends ar 12:30 pm, Brijesh Kumar of BJP is leading with a comfortable margin in Deoband where Umair Madani of AIMIM, Vijendra of Congress, Kartikey Rana of SP, Choudhary Rajendra Singh of BSP and Praveen Kumar Dhiman of AAP are also contesting.
AIMIM candidates are also trailing in Kundarki, Sambhal and Azamgarh, as per the trends at 12:30 pm.
Overall, the BJP is leading on 269 seats, Samajwadi Party on 122 seats, BSP on 05 seats and Congress on 03 seats, latest trends at 12:15 pm showed.
10:30 am Abbas Mukhtar Ansari of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is trailing in Mau assembly seat of Azamgarh district, as per the latest trend.
According to the trends at 10:30 am, Abbas is trailing behind Congress and BJP candidates in Mau assembly seat.
Elsewhere in the state, Azam Khan , Rafiq Ansari, Abdullah Azam Khan and Nahid Hasan - all contesting as Samajwadi Party are also leading in respectively Rampur and Meerut assembly seats, as per the latest trends at 10:00 am.
Similarly, Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali of All India Majlise Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in Mubarakpur assembly constituency.
Overall in the state, the ruling BJP is leading on 255 seats whereas SP on 120 seats, as per the latest trends.
06:30 am Counting of votes for the high- stakes assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur states will start today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 at 08:00 am, Election Commission of India said.
According to the election commission, the process in Uttar Pradesh will begin with counting of postal votes. Trends are expected to be available by 09:00 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the state.
"Counting in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official told PTI.
According to Election Commission guidelines, half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting of EVM votes begins.
Postal ballots are normally used by government employees, army men and others. But, in a first, citizens above 80 and PwD voters were also allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes at nearly 1,200 halls in the five states and COVID-9 guidelines will be followed during the exercise that will begin at 8 am amid tight security, according to officials.
Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls, followed by Punjab over 200.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process.
Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in UP, an official said in Lucknow.
Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, also known as Vidhan Sabha Chunav, started with polling for 1st phase that was held on Feb 10 when about 62.4% voters registered their constitutional rights.
Polling for 2nd Phase was held on Feb 14 that recorded a voter turnout of 64.42%, polling in 3rd phase was held on Feb 20 when the poll percentage was about 63%, election for 4th Phase was held on Feb 24 registering a poll percent of 60%, 5th phase polling was held on Feb 27 with a voter turnout of 54.98% and polling for 6th phase was held on March 03 when voter turnout was 53.31%.
Polling for the 7th and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election was held on March 07, 2022. The voter turnout in this round of election was about 58%.
Majority of exit polls are predicting the victory of the the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). They are giving the BJP a total of 210 to 326 seats, as per the calculation of different pollsters.
Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, AIMIM and others have rejected the exit poll results, saying they do not reflect the ground realities.
Complaints against Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are not new. However, this time Samajwadi Party (SP) workers shared a video wherein an official is seen admitting lapses in the handling of EVMs. This came after 3 trucks full of EVMs - 1 caught and 2 others fled, were spotted. The officials later said the EVMs were for training purposes.
Key contenders in Uttar Pradesh are Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) – currently ruling the state with 312 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) led alliance of Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati, Congress led in UP by Priyanka Gandhi, Asdauddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others.
Besides the BJP which had won a total of 312 seats in 2017 state elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) had won 47 MLAs, BSP a total of 19 MLAs, Congress 07 and others18.
