Manipur Election Result 2022 Live: BJP set to sweep 2022 polls

Manipur Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The BJP is set to sweep the Manipur 2022 assembly elections where counting of votes is still underway.
According to the trends at 03:15 pm, BJP is leading on 31 of the total 60 seats in the state. Congress on the other hand is leading on 8 seats, NPP on 08 seats, JDU on 04 seats and others on 09 seats.
09:45 am The ruling BJP has taken early lead in Manipur where counting of votes is still underway.
According to the trends at 09:45 am, BJP is leading on 18 seats. Opposition Congress is second with a lead on 9 seats, NPP is leading on 07 seats, JD (U) on 05 seats and others on 07 seats.
07:15 am Counting of votes for the state elections in Manipur and four other states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will start today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 at 08:00 am, Election Commission of India said.
According to the election commission, the process in Manipur will begin with counting of postal votes. Trends are expected to be available by 09:00 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the state.
"Counting in all the districts of Manipur will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official said.
According to Election Commission guidelines, half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting of EVM votes begins.
Postal ballots are normally used by government employees, army men and others. But, in a first, citizens above 80 and PwD voters were also allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes at nearly 1,200 halls in the five states and COVID-9 guidelines will be followed during the exercise that will begin at 8 am amid tight security, according to officials.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in all the five states to monitor the process. Manipur, which has a maximum of 60 assembly constituencies, will have counting halls at all district headquarters where vote count will be done.
Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in Manipur, an official said.
Assembly elections in Manipur were held for a total of 60 seats in 02 phases. Polling percentage of the 1st phase held on Feb 28 was about 78% whereas that of 2nd phase held on March 05 was about 77%.
Congress and BJP are contesting Manipur election forming alliance with regional parties including Manipur Peoples Party (MPP) People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA), North East India Development Party (NEIDP), Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha (NMM), United Committee Manipur (UCM), Naga People's Front (NPF), Naga National Party (NNP) and Kuki National Assembly (KNA).
Majority of exit polls are predicting neck and neck battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress which had emerged as the single largest party in 2017.
The Congress had won a total of 28 seats in 2017 state elections, BJP had won 21 seats, Naga People's Front (NPF) and National People's Party (NPP) a total of 04 seats each, whereas LJP and TMC had won 01 seat each.
Though Congress was the single largest party in 2017, BJP formed government with the help of MLAs who defected from Congress.
