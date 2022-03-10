Punjab Election Result 2022 Live: AAP sweeps Punjab elections

Punjab Election 2022 Result Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 91 seats, as per the latest trends from Punjab where counting of votes for the 2022 election is still underway.
According to the trends at 03:00 pm, AAP is leading on 91 seats whereas th3 ruling Congress is a distant second with a lead on just 19 seats.
10:00 am Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on 83 seats, as per the latest trends from Punjab where counting of votes for the 2022 election is still underway.
According to the trends at 10:00 am, AAP is leading on 84 seats whereas thr ruling Congress is close behind with a lead on 33 seats.
Trends also showed CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, and also Captain Amarnidar Singh and Prakash Singh Badal are all trailing in their respective constituencies.
09:20 am Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are in neck and neck battle, according to the early trends from Punjab where counting of votes for the 2022 election is still underway.
According to the trends at 09:20 am, AAP is leading on 44 seats whereas thr ruling Congress is close behind with a lead on 33 seats.
Trends also showed CM Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu trailing in their respective constituencies.
07:00 am Counting of votes for the state elections in Punjab and four other states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will start today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 at 08:00 am, Election Commission of India said.
According to the election commission, the process in Punjab will begin with counting of postal votes. Trends are expected to be available by 09:00 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the state.
"Counting in all the districts of Punjab will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official said.
According to Election Commission guidelines, half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting of EVM votes begins.
Postal ballots are normally used by government employees, army men and others. But, in a first, citizens above 80 and PwD voters were also allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes at nearly 1,200 halls in the five states and COVID-9 guidelines will be followed during the exercise that will begin at 8 am amid tight security, according to officials.
Punjab, which has a maximum of 117 assembly constituencies, will have more than 200 counting halls where vote count will be done.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in all the five states to monitor the process.
Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in Punjab, an official said in Lucknow.
Assembly elections in Punjab, also known as Vidhan Sabha Chunav, were held in single phase on February 20, 2022.
As per the ECI data, the state recorded a voter turnout of about 72% in 2022 elections.
Majority of exit polls are predicting the victory of the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They are giving AAP a total of 60 to 79 seats, as per the calculation of different pollsters. The Exit Polls are predicting defeat for the ruling Congress in Punjab.
Ruling Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and others have rejected the exit poll results, saying they do not reflect the ground realities.
Key contenders here are the ruling Congress, Akali Dal and BSP alliance, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Besides the ruling Congress which had won a total of 77 seats in 2017 state elections, AAP had won 22 seats, Akali Dal a total of 15 seats and BJP just 03 seats.
