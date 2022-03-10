Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live Updates: The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 48 seats whereas the Congress candidates are ahead on 18 seats, as per the trends at 03:15 pm coming from Uttarakhand where counting of votes for the 2022 state election is underway.
BSP and others are leading on 02 seats each in Uttarakhand, as per the result trends at 03:15 pm.
11:30 am The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 45 seats whereas the Congress candidates are ahead on 20 seats, as per the trends coming from Uttarakhand where counting of votes for the 2022 state election is underway.
09:30 am The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are in neck and neck battle in Uttarakhanad where counting of votes for the 2022 state election is underway.
According to the trends at 09:30 am, BJP and Congress both are leading on 34 of the total 70 seats.
07:15 am Counting of votes for the state elections in Uttarakhand and four other states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will start today i.e. Thursday March 10, 2022 at 08:00 am, Election Commission of India said.
According to the election commission, the process in Uttarakhand will begin with counting of postal votes. Trends are expected to be available by 09:00 am. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the state.
"Counting in all the districts of Uttarakhand will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted," a senior election official said.
According to Election Commission guidelines, half-an-hour after the postal ballots are counted, the process of counting of EVM votes begins.
Postal ballots are normally used by government employees, army men and others. But, in a first, citizens above 80 and PwD voters were also allowed to cast their votes using the postal ballots.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes at nearly 1,200 halls in the five states and COVID-9 guidelines will be followed during the exercise that will begin at 8 am amid tight security, according to officials.
Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in all the five states to monitor the process. Manipur, which has a maximum of 70 assembly constituencies, will have counting halls at all district headquarters where vote count will be done.
Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres in Uttarakhand, an official said.
Assembly elections in Uttarakhand were held for a total of 70 seats in single phase on Feb 14, 2022. The voter turnout was about 62%.
Majority of exit polls are predicting neck and neck battle between the ruling BJP and the Congress which had emerged as the single largest party in 2017.
Besides the BJP which had won a total of 57 seats in 2017 state elections, Congress had won 11 seats, BSP zero seats, Samajwadi Party zero seats, and Independents 02 seats.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.