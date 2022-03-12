Now dual-boot Windows 11, Android on Microsoft Surface Duo

San Francisco: After working for months, an engineering student, Gustave Monce, claimed successfuly installing Windows 11 on Microsoft Surface Duo which is originally running on Android.
The student, Monce, has also posted on social media a guide to dual-boot Windows 11 and Android on Microsoft Surface Duo.
Microsoft launched its premium concept phone
Surface Duo in January 2021 that runs on Android 9 OS. About six months later, the company launched Surface Duo 2 which runs on Android 11 and Microsoft's own custom skin on top.
Gustave Monce believes using the steps shared by him users can make their device dual boot and install Windows 11 along with the existing OS Android.
Citing Neowin, The Verge reported that a user needs a 128GB variant of the Surface Duo, and he/she will be able to install Windows 11 on ARM alongside the original install of Android. Android and Windows will both split up the 128GB storage on the Surface Duo to use 64GB each.
While Windows 11 boots on the Surface Duo, touch controls, networking, cellular data, and the cameras are all non-functional. This experiment is really only for those who want to play around with having Windows and Android on the Duo, the report said.
“Android will boot normally, and you’ll have to use a PC to boot Windows when needed", Monce and fellow developer Simone Franco, explained in the guide.
Microsoft had in October last rolled out Windows 11 and all the latest devices are coming preloaded with the new operating system.
Monce has previously worked tirelessly to get full versions of Windows running on devices that don’t officially support it.
Last year, he managed to get Windows 11 running on a Windows Phone, and the OS adapted surprisingly well on the 5.7-inch display.
